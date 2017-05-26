Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Release-Termin & neues Early-Access-Update
Divinity: Original Sin 2 hat endlich einen Release-Termin. Das via Crowdfunding finanzierte Rollenspiel-Sequel aus dem Hause Larian Studios erscheint am 14. September 2017 in finaler Form, zunächst aber nur für den PC. Das ist (fast) exakt ein Jahr nach dem Early-Access-Start bei Steam. Die ebenfalls angekündigten Fassungen für PS4 und Xbox One von Divinity: Original Sin 2 folgen zu einem späteren, noch unbekannten Zeitpunkt.
Ab sofort steht außerdem das nächste Early-Access-Update für Divinity: Original Sin 2 bei Steam zum Download bereit. Patch 3.0.76.796 ergänzt unter anderem weitere Regionen und ein neues Beziehungssystem, das die Möglichkeit eröffnet mit den begleitenden Party-Mitgliedern zu interagieren. Zudem wurden Charaktererstellung und das Craftingsystem beträchtlich überarbeitet. Das komplette Changelog findet ihr unterhalb. Im neuesten Kickstarter-Video, das ihr euch ebenfalls hier ansehen könnt, liefert Larian neue Informationen zum Entwicklungsstand. Alles weiteren News zum Oldschool-RPG findet ihr wie gewohnt auf der Themenseite zu Divinity: Original Sin 2.
Patch Notes zu Divinity: Original Sin 2 v3.0.76.796 (Early-Access):
Additions
- Added the game's starting level
- Added new Character Creation screen
- Added relationships between origin characters
- Added new region and story progression at the end of Fort Joy
- Added origin skills to origin characters and Timewarp skill to custom characters
- Added ability to manage party formations via in-game menu
- Added new loading screen
Improvements
- Updated crafting: complete overhaul. Added new crafting combinations, and fixed old entries.
- Added completely new recipe books that unlock recipes in your crafting interface: discover new ways of crafting potions, arrows, grenades, scrolls, and gear!
- Improved AI
- Added better fallback behavior for when AI cannot find an ideal move
- Improved positioning before casting skills
- AI will now destroy items that are blocking its path
- AI can handle sneaking characters better
- Companions have relationship dialogs now in which you can discuss the current state of affairs. Furthermore, Red Prince has been rewritten to fit with his updated quest design.
- Updated all player race animations
- Updated VFX on several Early Access skills
- Updated surface VFX
- Updated sound for several skills
- Updated several custom animations
- Updated several quest related VFX
- Improved interface behavior when dragging and dropping skills
- Improved visibility of coordinates on minimap
- Improved pathfinding
- Improved player feedback when trying to equip items
- Added indication of number of projectiles for several skills
Balancing and design changes
- Weapon skills should not reset cooldown when switching weapons
- Slightly increased surface damage
- Cursed water and blood now apply Decaying Touch instead of Diseased
- Heavy armour now provides small amount of Magic Armour
- Mage armour now provides small amount of Physical Armour
- Added some magic armour to Braccus armour set
- Lightning bolt no longer forks once
- Increase cooldown of Ground Smash
- You can now use Source Vampirism from wands on corpses to recharge Source Points
- Chilled status combined with burning should now correctly set Warm status
- Enabled pickpocket during combat
- Added separate status for healing by eating a bodypart
- Increased Comeback Kid heal to 20% Vitality
- All combinations of fire and poison now create explosions
- Lifesteal is now based on effective damage instead of initial damage
- Cone skills should not be blocked by movable items
- Applied statuses like burning or poisoned no longer trigger reflection damage or necromantic lifesteal
- Cone skills should no longer be blocked by movable items
- Lightning bolt can now target items
- Sucker punch no longer takes the range of the equipped weapon
- Blinding Radiance now sets Blind directly and only on targets facing the caster
- Increased damage to compensate
Bug Fixes
- Fixed looping animations on certain skill effects
- Fixed several quest updates and journal updates related to PVP quest migration
- Fixed character outlines flickering sometimes
- Fixed several cases of being unable to reach items
- Fixed issue that would make Leya only remove 1 Source Collar instead of the entire party's collars
- Fixed several dialog issues with Exter and Gareth
- Fixed several alignment issues with NPC's
- Fixed all items in the Seeker shelter still being tagged as their property even when they are all leaving the island
- Fixed highlighting for Blinding Radiance skill
- Fixed possible missing talents after loading a savegame
Fixed issue where joining player would be blocked if he joined while the host was loading
- Fixed being able to see enemy invisible rogues in Arena if they have blessed status
- Fixed charges on items not depleting correctly under certain conditions
- Fixed a multiplayer desync issue related to dialogs
- Fixed issue with reassigning player characters that were controlling an incarnate
- Fixed issue with skills not triggering correctly
- Fixed chatlog scrolling issues
- Fixed items being usable by different characters at the same time
- Fixed several issues with combat turn order not showing up in certain conditions in Multiplayer
- Fixed not being able to select AI as a player when arriving back into lobby after playing a match
- Fixed issues with crimes continuously being investigated under certain conditions
- Fixed skills not going on cooldown in certain cases
- Fixed Camera reset after exiting a dialog
- Fixed issues with multiple crime interrogations at the same time
- Fixed visual issues with Slane the Dragon
- Fixed being able to trade with Radeka right before combat
- Fixed several outdated crafting recipes
- Fixed issue with Voidwoken not appearing if you kill Alexandar outside of combat
- Fixed being able to talk to polymorphed companions
- Fixed issue that could cause you to get stuck underneath the level when using flight skill
- Fixed crash when picking up loot containers
- Fixed arrow and grenade interactions with items (like bonfires, torches...)
- Fixed weapon skills leaving empty spaces in the Skillbar
- Fixed Smelly status getting stuck even though it had worn off