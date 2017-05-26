Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Release-Termin & neues Early-Access-Update

Divinity: Original Sin 2 hat endlich einen Release-Termin. Das via Crowdfunding finanzierte Rollenspiel-Sequel aus dem Hause Larian Studios erscheint am 14. September 2017 in finaler Form, zunächst aber nur für den PC. Das ist (fast) exakt ein Jahr nach dem Early-Access-Start bei Steam. Die ebenfalls angekündigten Fassungen für PS4 und Xbox One von Divinity: Original Sin 2 folgen zu einem späteren, noch unbekannten Zeitpunkt.

Ab sofort steht außerdem das nächste Early-Access-Update für Divinity: Original Sin 2 bei Steam zum Download bereit. Patch 3.0.76.796 ergänzt unter anderem weitere Regionen und ein neues Beziehungssystem, das die Möglichkeit eröffnet mit den begleitenden Party-Mitgliedern zu interagieren. Zudem wurden Charaktererstellung und das Craftingsystem beträchtlich überarbeitet. Das komplette Changelog findet ihr unterhalb. Im neuesten Kickstarter-Video, das ihr euch ebenfalls hier ansehen könnt, liefert Larian neue Informationen zum Entwicklungsstand. Alles weiteren News zum Oldschool-RPG findet ihr wie gewohnt auf der Themenseite zu Divinity: Original Sin 2.

Patch Notes zu Divinity: Original Sin 2 v3.0.76.796 (Early-Access):

Additions

Added the game's starting level

Added new Character Creation screen

Added relationships between origin characters

Added new region and story progression at the end of Fort Joy

Added origin skills to origin characters and Timewarp skill to custom characters

Added ability to manage party formations via in-game menu

Added new loading screen

Improvements

Updated crafting: complete overhaul. Added new crafting combinations, and fixed old entries.

Added completely new recipe books that unlock recipes in your crafting interface: discover new ways of crafting potions, arrows, grenades, scrolls, and gear!

Improved AI

Added better fallback behavior for when AI cannot find an ideal move

Improved positioning before casting skills

AI will now destroy items that are blocking its path

AI can handle sneaking characters better

Companions have relationship dialogs now in which you can discuss the current state of affairs. Furthermore, Red Prince has been rewritten to fit with his updated quest design.

Updated all player race animations

Updated VFX on several Early Access skills

Updated surface VFX

Updated sound for several skills

Updated several custom animations

Updated several quest related VFX

Improved interface behavior when dragging and dropping skills

Improved visibility of coordinates on minimap

Improved pathfinding

Improved player feedback when trying to equip items

Added indication of number of projectiles for several skills

Balancing and design changes

Weapon skills should not reset cooldown when switching weapons

Slightly increased surface damage

Cursed water and blood now apply Decaying Touch instead of Diseased

Heavy armour now provides small amount of Magic Armour

Mage armour now provides small amount of Physical Armour

Added some magic armour to Braccus armour set

Lightning bolt no longer forks once

Increase cooldown of Ground Smash

You can now use Source Vampirism from wands on corpses to recharge Source Points

Chilled status combined with burning should now correctly set Warm status

Enabled pickpocket during combat

Added separate status for healing by eating a bodypart

Increased Comeback Kid heal to 20% Vitality

All combinations of fire and poison now create explosions

Lifesteal is now based on effective damage instead of initial damage

Cone skills should not be blocked by movable items

Applied statuses like burning or poisoned no longer trigger reflection damage or necromantic lifesteal

Cone skills should no longer be blocked by movable items

Lightning bolt can now target items

Sucker punch no longer takes the range of the equipped weapon

Blinding Radiance now sets Blind directly and only on targets facing the caster

Increased damage to compensate

Bug Fixes

Fixed looping animations on certain skill effects

Fixed several quest updates and journal updates related to PVP quest migration

Fixed character outlines flickering sometimes

Fixed several cases of being unable to reach items

Fixed issue that would make Leya only remove 1 Source Collar instead of the entire party's collars

Fixed several dialog issues with Exter and Gareth

Fixed several alignment issues with NPC's

Fixed all items in the Seeker shelter still being tagged as their property even when they are all leaving the island

Fixed highlighting for Blinding Radiance skill

Fixed possible missing talents after loading a savegame

Fixed issue where joining player would be blocked if he joined while the host was loading

Fixed issue where joining player would be blocked if he joined while the host was loading Fixed being able to see enemy invisible rogues in Arena if they have blessed status

Fixed charges on items not depleting correctly under certain conditions

Fixed a multiplayer desync issue related to dialogs

Fixed issue with reassigning player characters that were controlling an incarnate

Fixed issue with skills not triggering correctly

Fixed chatlog scrolling issues

Fixed items being usable by different characters at the same time

Fixed several issues with combat turn order not showing up in certain conditions in Multiplayer

Fixed not being able to select AI as a player when arriving back into lobby after playing a match

Fixed issues with crimes continuously being investigated under certain conditions

Fixed skills not going on cooldown in certain cases

Fixed Camera reset after exiting a dialog

Fixed issues with multiple crime interrogations at the same time

Fixed visual issues with Slane the Dragon

Fixed being able to trade with Radeka right before combat

Fixed several outdated crafting recipes

Fixed issue with Voidwoken not appearing if you kill Alexandar outside of combat

Fixed being able to talk to polymorphed companions

Fixed issue that could cause you to get stuck underneath the level when using flight skill

Fixed crash when picking up loot containers

Fixed arrow and grenade interactions with items (like bonfires, torches...)

Fixed weapon skills leaving empty spaces in the Skillbar

Fixed Smelly status getting stuck even though it had worn off