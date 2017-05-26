Games World
Divinity: Original Sin 2
Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Release-Termin & neues Early-Access-Update
Larian Studios hat den finalen Release-Termin für Divinity: Original Sin 2 bekannt gegeben. Das via Kickstarter finanzierte Oldschool-Rollenspiel erscheint am 14. September für PC. Die Konsolen-Fassungen folgen später. Außerdem steht ein neues Early-Access-Update für Divinity: Original Sin 2 zum Download bereit.
26.05.2017
