Dishonored 2: ​Update 3 für PC, PS4 und Xbox One ist da - Patchnotes veröffentlicht

Für Dishonored 2 hat Entwickler Arkane Studios Update Nummer 3 herausgebracht. Das Datenpaket steht ab sofort für den PC, die PS4 und die Xbox One zum Download bereit. Insgesamt wurden zahreiche Bugs gefixt und Crashes ausgemerzt. Auch das Benutzerinterface wurde optimiert und anhand des Feedbacks von Spielern wurden Fehler in Texten von einigen Lokalisierungen behoben. Auch die offiziellen und recht umfangreichen Patchnotizen wurden veröffentlicht, ihr lest sie nachfolgend.

Dishonored 2: Das Vermächtnis der Maske Update 3 - Offizielle Patch Notes

PC:

Fixed a bug where AMD 400 Series Crossfire enabled GPUs will have lower auto graphics presets than the single card GPU

Fixed a bug where the player can get control-locked in the Keybind menu if they use a mouse and gamepad.

Fixed a PC bug where the player will lose in-game sound/audio after alt-tabbing too quickly

Added option to hide the quick select dock

Fixed a bug where Quick Save / Quick Load is available in Iron Mode

UI optimization

Fixed a bug where the FPS drops when the player looks at a gravehound's smoke.

Fixed a bug where possessing a Gravehound causes their smoke effect to build up.

Fixed shadows missing on particles

Fixed a bug where normal maps were inverted with negative scaled objects

Fixed a bug where using Far Reach on a hanging speaker causes strange physics in subsequent Far Reaches

Fixed a bug where aiming Focused Strike or Spyglass at the sky results in poor depth of field masking

Fixed a bug where Jindosh still talks to player in lab after death or being rendered unconscious

Fixed a bug where the journal may become blurred

Fixed a bug in Long Day In Dunwall where screen turns dark a short time after speaking with Meagan

Fixed a bug where the player becomes control-locked when attempting to load corrupt mission saves

Fixed a bug where overwriting corrupt New Game + save with no free space can cause a crash during or after credits

Fixed a bug where Autosave Thumbnails persist after switching Profiles

Fixed a bug in "Long Day in Dunwall" where saving as the mission causes the Mission Save to not be created

Fixed a bug where canceling a mission selection on the main menu and then starting a New Game + prevents selecting a difficulty setting

Fixed a bug where mantling as the elevator hits the ground will cause game to crash

Fixed a bug where Doppelgänger doesn't replenish mana with Corvo

Fixed a bug where NPCs will rediscover bodies after a save/load and enter search mode a second time

Fixed reported issues with some localization text

Fixed a bug where Springrazor traps attached to Rats and Bloodflies will not go off if possessed

Fixed a crash when Far Reaching to an NPC while killing them with Shadow Kill

Fixed a bug where Rats were unable to consume severed limbs

Fixed a crash that could occur during a fight with a rewired Clockwork Soldier

Bloodthirst post-process is now brighter

Fixed a bug where one-handed thrown objects were misaligned to the right of the crosshair

Fixed a bug where the Springrazor won't trigger when it is put on a bolt

Added a " Full " option for the " Mana Replenish " setting

Fixed a crash when player falls off of platform inside painting while in possession.

Xbox One:

UI optimization

Fixed a bug where the FPS drops when the player looks at a gravehound's smoke.

Fixed a bug where possessing a Gravehound causes their smoke effect to build up.

Fixed shadows missing on particles

Fixed a bug where normal maps were inverted with negative scaled objects

Fixed a bug where using Far Reach on a hanging speaker causes strange physics in subsequent Far Reaches

Fixed a bug where aiming Focused Strike or Spyglass at the sky results in poor depth of field masking

Fixed a bug where Jindosh still talks to player in lab after death or being rendered unconscious

Fixed a bug where the journal may become blurred

Fixed a bug in Long Day In Dunwall where screen turns dark a short time after speaking with Meagan

Fixed a bug where the player becomes control-locked when attempting to load corrupt mission saves

Fixed a bug where overwriting corrupt New Game + save with no free space can cause a crash during or after credits

Fixed a bug where Autosave Thumbnails persist after switching Profiles

Fixed a bug in "Long Day in Dunwall" where saving as the mission causes the Mission Save to not be created

Fixed a bug where canceling a mission selection on the main menu and then starting a New Game + prevents selecting a difficulty setting

Fixed a bug where mantling as the elevator hits the ground will cause game to crash

Fixed a bug where Doppelgänger doesn't replenish mana with Corvo

Fixed a bug where NPCs will rediscover bodies after a save/load and enter search mode a second time

Fixed reported issues with some localization text

Fixed a bug where Springrazor traps attached to Rats and Bloodflies will not go off if possessed

Fixed a crash when Far Reaching to an NPC while killing them with Shadow Kill

Fixed a bug where Rats were unable to consume severed limbs

Fixed a crash that could occur during a fight with a rewired Clockwork Soldier

Bloodthirst post-process is now brighter

Fixed a bug where one-handed thrown objects were misaligned to the right of the crosshair

Fixed a bug where the Springrazor won't trigger when it is put on a bolt

Added a " Full " option for the " Mana Replenish " setting

Fixed a crash when player falls off of platform inside painting while in possession.

Fixed a bug where a control-lock occurs during streaming install when restarting from last checkpoint post-Long Day in Dunwall (consoles)

Fixed a bug where no loading prompt appears when attempting to load any saves during streaming install when two campaign slots are filled (consoles)

PS4:

UI optimization

Fixed a bug where the FPS drops when the player looks at a gravehound's smoke.

Fixed a bug where possessing a Gravehound causes their smoke effect to build up.

Fixed shadows missing on particles

Fixed a bug where normal maps were inverted with negative scaled objects

Fixed a bug where using Far Reach on a hanging speaker causes strange physics in subsequent Far Reaches

Fixed a bug where aiming Focused Strike or Spyglass at the sky results in poor depth of field masking

Fixed a bug where Jindosh still talks to player in lab after death or being rendered unconscious

Fixed a bug where the journal may become blurred

Fixed a bug in Long Day In Dunwall where screen turns dark a short time after speaking with Meagan

Fixed a bug where the player becomes control-locked when attempting to load corrupt mission saves

Fixed a bug where overwriting corrupt New Game + save with no free space can cause a crash during or after credits

Fixed a bug where Autosave Thumbnails persist after switching Profiles

Fixed a bug in "Long Day in Dunwall" where saving as the mission causes the Mission Save to not be created

Fixed a bug where canceling a mission selection on the main menu and then starting a New Game + prevents selecting a difficulty setting

Fixed a bug where mantling as the elevator hits the ground will cause game to crash

Fixed a bug where Doppelgänger doesn't replenish mana with Corvo

Fixed a bug where NPCs will rediscover bodies after a save/load and enter search mode a second time

Fixed reported issues with some localization text

Fixed a bug where Springrazor traps attached to Rats and Bloodflies will not go off if possessed

Fixed a crash when Far Reaching to an NPC while killing them with Shadow Kill

Fixed a bug where Rats were unable to consume severed limbs

Fixed a crash that could occur during a fight with a rewired Clockwork Soldier

Bloodthirst post-process is now brighter

Fixed a bug where one-handed thrown objects were misaligned to the right of the crosshair

Fixed a bug where the Springrazor won't trigger when it is put on a bolt

Added a " Full " option for the " Mana Replenish " setting

Fixed a crash when player falls off of platform inside painting while in possession.

Fixed a bug where a control-lock occurs during streaming install when restarting from last checkpoint post-Long Day in Dunwall (consoles)

Fixed a bug where no loading prompt appears when attempting to load any saves during streaming install when two campaign slots are filled (consoles)



Dishonored 2 ist der zweite Teil des Stealth-Action-Adventures von den Arkane Studios und ist am 11. November 2016 für PC, PS4 und Xbox One erschienen. Mehr interessante News, wissenswerte Infos, Screenshots und Videos zu Dishonored 2: Die Maske des Zorns findet ihr wie gewohnt auf unserer umfangreichen Themenseite.

Quelle: Bethesda

