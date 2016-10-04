Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Update mit PS4-Pro- und HDR-Support veröffentlicht

Square Enix und Eidos Montreal haben einen weiteren Patch für Deus Ex: Mankind Divided bereitgestellt. Das Update beinhaltet nicht nur das Erwartbare, sondern zwei äußerst interessante Neuerungen. So wurde bereits jetzt Unterstützung für Sonys aufgebohrte Hardwarevariante PS4 Pro ergänzt. Dabei kommt das Gerät erst Anfang November auf den Markt. Welche Vorteile das Mehr an Performance im Fall von Deus Ex: Mankind Divided bringt, bleibt indes allerdings noch abzuwarten. Das Changelog gibt hierüber keinerlei Auskunft.

Des Weiteren wurde HDR-Support ergänzt. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided erstrahlt auf PS4 und Xbox One S nun mit erhöhtem Dynamikumfang. Voraussetzung ist natürlich, neben der Installation der jeweils neuesten Konsolenfirmware, das Vorhandensein eines HDR-fähigen Fernsehers. Auch PC-User können sich über Verbesserungen freuen. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided soll im optionalen DirectX-12-Modus nun beispielsweise stabiler laufen und weniger zum Stottern neigen. Außerdem wurden noch vorhandene Bugs gefixt und neue Breach-Inhalte hinzugefügt.

Patch Notes:

PS4/Xbox One Features

HDR support for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One S

PlayStation 4 Pro support

PS4/Xbox One Bug Fixes

Crash during the shooting range tutorial

After talking to Vega, a freeze would occur when the player left the poor District, after seeing Miller first

Koller's fate after completing All in the Family, if the player spared Gallois

Exiting a tutorial during a flashbang\typhoon effect would cause the flashbang\typhoon effect to stay on screen permanently

Rarely, the hallway leading to Talos Rucker's room would not stream in after reaching the top of the elevator

Saving on the base build while NPCs are in search state and updating to day one patch, would cause the NPCs to search forever on that save

New Breach Content and Features for All Platforms

Avatar customization (possibility to change the appearance of the Ripper in-game)

Overworld Map

New Santeau Corporation (New Maps and Darknet file)

New UI for avatar customization

New items: Premium Ripper Skins (2)

New item: Premium weapon (1)

PC Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where some players would crash when loading their save game.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the side mission: 1011000

DX12-specific Changes (only applicable to the DX12_preview branch)

Fixed an issue that could cause a DXGI_DEVICE_HUNG error.

Improved performance stability, this should result in less stuttering.

Slightly improved loading times.