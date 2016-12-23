Games World
Login Registrieren
Games World
Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
als Startseite festgelegt.
    Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
    Playstation als Startseite festgelegt.
    Login Registrieren

    • Es gibt 0 Kommentare zum Artikel

      Login | Registrieren
  • Print / Abo
    Apps
    PC Games 01/2017 PC Games Hardware 01/2017 PC Games MMore 01/2017 play³ 01/2017 Games Aktuell 01/2007 buffed 12/2016 XBG Games 01/2017 N-Zone 01/2017 WideScreen 01/2017 SpieleFilmeTechnik 12/2016
    PC Games 01/2017 PCGH Magazin 01/2017 PC Games MMORE Computec Kiosk On the Run! Birdies Run
Die Redaktion Artikel-Archiv Mediadaten Datenschutz Impressum AGB Problem mit Werbung melden
article
1216837
Darkest Dungeon
Darkest Dungeon: Radiant Mode reduziert Spielzeit des düsteren Rollenspiels
Die Red Hook Studios kündigen ein großes Update für das düstere Rollenspiel Darkest Dungeon an, welches im kommenden Jahr den Radiant Mode einführen wird. Mit diesem soll die Spielzeit verkürzt werden. Außerdem erschien ein neuer Patch für alle Versionen des RPGs.
http://www.videogameszone.de/Darkest-Dungeon-Spiel-55246/News/rollenspiel-duester-radiant-mode-update-1216837/
23.12.2016
http://www.videogameszone.de/screenshots/medium/2015/02/darkest_dungeon_b2teaser_169.jpg
darkest dungeon,rollenspiel,red hook studios
news