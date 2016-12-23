Darkest Dungeon: Radiant Mode reduziert Spielzeit des düsteren Rollenspiels
Die Red Hook Studios kündigen ein großes Update für das düstere Rollenspiel Darkest Dungeon an, welches im kommenden Jahr den Radiant Mode einführen wird. Mit diesem soll die Spielzeit verkürzt werden. Außerdem erschien ein neuer Patch für alle Versionen des RPGs.
Im kommenden Jahr erscheint ein umfangreiches Update für das Rollenspiel Darkest Dungeon. Mit diesem wird der Radiant Mode eingeführt, welcher die Spielzeit etwa auf die Hälfte reduziert.
Wem die rund 80 Stunden zu lange sind, die man braucht, um Darkest Dungeon zu meistern, der wird sich auf den Radiant Mode freuen. Dieser bringt Balancing-Änderungen und neue Regeln mit sich, anhand derer das Spiel in rund 40 Stunden durchgespielt werden kann. Die Hardcore-Regeln wie Permadeath werden aber erhalten bleiben. Die Entwickler bei den Red Hook Studios möchten, dass auch Spieler mit weniger Zeit in annehmbarer Zeit Erfolge im Spiel verbuchen können.
Der reguläre Modus bleibt natürlich erhalten und wird sogar um neue Achievements erweitert, der Spieler dazu ermutigen soll, diesen auszuprobieren. Wann genau das Update erscheint, steht noch nicht fest. Aber es wurde jetzt schon ein neuer Patch für alle Versionen (PC, Playstation 4, PS Vita) des RPGs veröffentlicht.
Hier die kompletten, englischen Patch Notes:
- Added basic Controller support.
- Currently only uses PS4 Icons. Will add Xbox glyphs in the future.
- Added new control options category to options menu, which includes:
- Enable Controller (Default: On)
- Vibration (Default: On)
- Hold Required in Dungeons (Default: OFF)
- While in dungeons holding L button is required before you can swap hero positions, change hero selections, or view character sheets. Turn this on if you frequently start swapping a hero's position when you don't intend too.
- Interact with L Stick Up (Default: ON)
- While in dungeons, pressing up on L Stick can be used to enter doors, open curios, and similar actions. (This duplicates Cross Button functionality.)
- Vvulf now won't invade until at least week 35. Note: we are considering some possible further changes to this.
- Highwayman riposte nerfed some
- Abomination transformation will now properly give a blight buff, which increases duration with skill level
- Abomination transform back will now properly give debuff, which increases duration with skill level (harder comedown)
- Activity log and graveyard should know handle unknown character classes gracefully.
- Added 3 new trinkets to PC build (from PS4): fortifying_garlic, ethereal_crucifix, tempting_goblet
- Journal pages (written by KS backers) will now appear more frequently!
- DD Talisman now reduces damage from Revelation skill by 100% instead of adding 100% protection. The latter wasn't working because of the internal PROT cap.
- Added new syntax for Ability tool-tips with self buffs (buffs that last x/rounds), and removed syntax for instant-buff abilities (i.e. +%DMG to Mark)
- Added new Loot Window Text for recovering fallen hero trinkets after retreating from battle. (No longer says: VICTORY!)
- Fix for crashes related to Razer headset drivers.
- Fix to % Move modifiers not working properly.
- Fix to map boss tooltip and scouting and checkmark.
- Fix to graveyard not showing dead heroes.
- Fix to bug involving wearing to -100% food consumption trinkets on one character affecting all party members.
- Fix to incompatible quirk problem.
- Fix for crash related to dragging heroes to the party from town event window.
- Fix to Blurry drag objects and other images that are of odd widths drawn on centre.
- Fix to remove buffs that persisted after death when resurrecting heroes.
- Fix to Level 6 heroes getting benefit from Town Event resolve levels.
- Fix to Hag's Cauldron activity log text.
- Fix to tutorial cursor changing.
- Fix to the mysterious mini-map tiles disappearing or traps being shown as scouted when they aren't.
- Fix to map not being forced during scouting curio result.
- Removed ability to target / select move when classes are immobilized.
- Render announcements over character barks.
- Added pulse animation on controller highlight for skills in character sheet.
- Realm inventory UI cleanup
- Various tool-tip fixes.
- Various UI changes/updates.
- Various new icons for pop-up windows (loot/hunger/curio/quest complete).
- Added option to disable party first sort in roster list.
- Fix for crashes related to Razer headset drivers. (This _should_ also help those affected by nahimic crashes).
- Fix closing hot key sub menus help/glossary.
- Updated journal fonts.
- Fix to riposte tooltip.
- Fix to inventory tooltips that overlap.
- Fix to map hitboxes.
- Fix to the background image in DD Quest 3.
- [MODDING] Exposed ability for plot quests to be repeatable. ( ".is_repeatable" in quest.json)