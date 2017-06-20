Games World
Darkest Dungeon
Darkest Dungeon: The Crimson Court-DLC nebst Patch veröffentlicht
Für Darkest Dungeon ist jetzt die erste größere Erweiterung The Crimson Court für 9,99 Euro erhältlich. Der DLC enthält unter anderem eine neue Heldenklasse und eine neue Region. Parallel hat Entwickler Red Hook Studios aber auch einen weiteren, natürlich kostenlosen Patch für das Hauptspiel veröffentlicht.
20.06.2017
