Darkest Dungeon: The Crimson Court-DLC nebst Patch veröffentlicht

Red Hook Studios hat die erste große Erweiterung für Darkest Dungeon auf PC veröffentlicht. Für Konsolen gibt es nach wie vor keinen Termin. The Crimson Court, so der Titel, ist bei Steam und GOG.com für jeweils knapp 10 Euro erhältlich. Der DLC bietet eine neue Heldenklasse (Flagellant), eine neue Dungeon-Region (der Hof), neue Standard-Gegner, neue Boss-Gegner, neue Gebäude, eine neue Karte und neue Accessoire-Sets plus Boni, passend zur Hintergrundgeschichte aller Helden.

Parallel zum The Crimson Court-DLC steht auch ein neuer, natürlich kostenloser Patch für das derzeit übrigens um die Hälfte reduzierte Hauptspiel zum Download bereit. Das Update schraubt unter anderem am Balancing von Darkest Dungeon und behebt einige noch vorhandene Bugs. Das komplette Changelog findet ihr unterhalb. Alle sonstigen News und Infos zum via Kickstarter finanzierten Hardcore-Rollenspielfindet ihr auf unserer Themenseite zu Darkest Dungeon.

Patch Notes:

Character class balancing and adjustments! Highlights include Crusader's Bulwark of Faith, Highwayman's Tracking Shot and Open Vein, Bounty Hunter's Hook and Slice (Now, Caltrops!), Leper's Intimidate, and maybe the biggest of all: Occultist's Wyrd Reconstruction (now usable in any rank!).

Comprehensive trinket re-balancing: you'll notice not only stat changes, but rarity/tiering changes as well for some trinkets. Thanks to Maester Silvio for his contributions!

Added Horror (Stress DOT) to a few monsters sprinkled around the dungeons...

Added Laudanum -a powerful tonic to combat Horror, available at a Provisioner near you.

Revised improper quest rewards for Cove boss quests to give higher rewards.

Inexplicably, you can now enter the dungeon with less than a full party. We advise against it!

New Affliction act-outs! Experience the mayhem and tomfoolery of characters attacking each other and sometimes rarely even forcing a retreat! (Don't hate us too much.)

High torchlight levels now properly grant dodge bonus to heroes.

Combat skill tooltip optimization

Bug fixes and stability improvements.