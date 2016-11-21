Games World
Games World
    Es gibt 0 Kommentare zum Artikel

Dark Souls 3
Dark Souls 3: Release-Termin von Update 1.09 steht fest
Namco Bandai hat bekannt gegeben, wann sich Fans von Dark Souls 3 das neue Update 1.09 herunterladen dürfen. Dieses wird sich hauptsächlich darum kümmern, Probleme mit dem DLC Ashes of Ariandel auszubügeln. Die Abenteuer im DLC solltet ihr dann flüssiger erleben können.
21.11.2016
