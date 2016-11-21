Dark Souls 3: Release-Termin von Update 1.09 steht fest

Nur noch wenige Tage Geduld, dann wird Namco Bandai das Update 1.09 für das Action-Rollenspiel Dark Souls 3 veröffentlichen!

In diesem Update sind vor allem Fixes enthalten, welche sich um Probleme des DLCs Ashes of Ariandel kümmern. Das Entwicklerstudio versucht, die Spielerfahrung mit dem Update noch flüssiger zu machen. Erscheinen wird das Update zwischen dem 24. und 25. November in allen Regionen.

Hier sind die englischen Patch Notes für Update 1.09 von Dark Souls 3:

-Updated multiplayer in the Painted World of Ariandel so that guests can also fight Sir Vilhelm.Fixed an issue in the Painted World of

-Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where Sir Vilhelm would get trapped in the rocks.

-Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where Sir Vilhelm would disappear/reappear in certain areas.

-Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where the character name is not displayed when locked on to Livid Pyromancer Dunnel.

-Fixed an issue where it becomes impossible to progress further in the game because, Friede occasionally does not respawn as Blackflame Friede.

-Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where the Gravetender Greatwolf would not appear in the battle.

-Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where a crab enemy would float in the air if led to a certain location.

-Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where a certain Birch Woman would suddenly appear directly in front of the player.

-Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where certain crystal lizards would not move until they began to attack.

-Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where the crab enemies movement patterns would change if the player repeatedly saved/loaded data near them.

-Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where the knight enemies in the tower would disappear if the player repeatedly saved/loaded data in that area.

-Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where a bridge would break in the host's side, but not on the guest's side.

-Fixed an issue where the application would freeze upon trying to load a 6-Player undead Match.

-Fixed an issue in the Undead Match where the controls at times become unresponsive when joining a session.

-Fixed an issue in the Undead Match where consumable items were not restored after the battle ended.

-Fixed an issue in the Undead Match where the player is unable to see other players' soceries such as Homing Soulmass, Homing Crystal Soulmass, etc.

-Fixed an issue where some motions which were improved in patch 1.08 did not take effect when a weapon was equipped to the left hand.

-Fixed an issue where the weight of Curved Swords fluctuated in Regulation 1.22.

-Fixed an issue where the player can fall from any height by repeatedly performing the Crow Quills skill while the Silvercat Ring is equipped.

-Fixed an issue where player could not be absolved of sin as long as Siegward of Catarina remained in Irithyll of the Boreal Valley.

-Fixed an issue where the player was able to leave the area during the battle with the Crystal Sage.

-Fixed an issue in the Grand Archives where the Elder Prince, Lorian would warp outside of the boss area.

-Fixed an issue in the Grand Archives where a boss battle would start upon returning from a multiplayer session.

-Fixed an issue where the guest could enter the boss area before the host.

-Fixed other issues and adjusted game balance.

Quelle: WCCFTech

