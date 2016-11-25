Games World
Dark Souls 3
Dark Souls 3: Update 1.09 zum Download - Patch-Log
Dark Souls 3 Update 1.09 steht zum Download für PC, PS4 und Xbox One bereit. Welche Änderungen Patch 1.09 bereithält, haben im Change-Log zusammengefasst. Dabei behebt das Update auch Fehler aus dem herunterladbaren Zusatzinhalt Ashes of Ariandel oder dem dadurch neu eingeführten Arena-PvP-Modus.
25.11.2016
