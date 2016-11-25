Ab sofort steht der Dark Souls 3 Patch 1.09 zum Download für PC, PS4 und Xbox One bereit. Unterhalb dieser Zeilen haben wir euch das englische Change-Log zum Update für das From Software-Rollenspiel bereitgestellt. Dadurch geht hervor, dass die Verbesserungen und Anpassungen sich zum Großteil auf den DLC Ashes of Ariandel beziehen. Auch Features der Mehrspieler-Arena, die durch den herunterladbaren Zusatzinhalt freigeschalten wird, werden mit dem Update angepasst. Solltet ihr euch noch nicht zum Kauf des DLCs entschlossen haben, so legen wir euch unseren Dark Souls 3: Ashes of Ariandel-Test ans Herz.

Zwischen 9.00 Uhr und 11.00 Uhr mitteleuropäischer Zeit werden die Game-Server geupdatet. Während dieser Zeit kommt es zu Problemen mit dem Mehrspieler-Part des Rollenspiels. Solltet ihr bereits im DLC-Gebiet unterwegs sein, so nutzt doch unsere Komplettlösung zu Ashes of Ariandel, sobald ihr an einer Stelle nicht weiterkommt. Auch für das Hauptspiel schaffen wir mit Tipps und Tricks Abhilfe. So nutzt unsere Dark Souls 3-Lösung für alle Levelgebiete oder unseren Boss-Guide mit Videos. Im Tipps-Bereich zu Dark Souls 3 gibt es obendrein jede Menge weitere Guides.

Dark Souls 3: Update 1.09 - Patch-Log

Updated multiplayer in the Painted World of Ariandel so that guests can also fight Sir Vilhelm.

Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where Sir Vilhelm would get trapped in the rocks.

Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where Sir Vilhelm would disappear/reappear in certain areas.

Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where the character name is not displayed when locked on to Livid Pyromancer Dunnel.

Fixed an issue where it becomes impossible to progress further in the game because, Friede occasionally does not respawn as Blackflame Friede.

Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where the Gravetender Greatwolf would not appear in the battle.

Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where a crab enemy would float in the air if led to a certain location.

Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where a certain Birch Woman would suddenly appear directly in front of the player.

Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where certain crystal lizards would not move until they began to attack.

Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where the crab enemies movement patterns would change if the player repeatedly saved/loaded data near them.

Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where the knight enemies in the tower would disappear if the player repeatedly saved/loaded data in that area.

Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where a bridge would break in the host's side, but not on the guest's side.

Fixed an issue where the application would freeze upon trying to load a 6-Player undead Match.

Fixed an issue in the Undead Match where the controls at times become unresponsive when joining a session.

Fixed an issue in the Undead Match where consumable items were not restored after the battle ended.

Fixed an issue in the Undead Match where the player is unable to see other players' soceries such as Homing Soulmass, Homing Crystal Soulmass, etc.

Fixed an issue where some motions which were improved in patch 1.08 did not take effect when a weapon was equipped to the left hand.

Fixed an issue where the weight of Curved Swords fluctuated in Regulation 1.22.

Fixed an issue where the player can fall from any height by repeatedly performing the Crow Quills skill while the Silvercat Ring is equipped.

Fixed an issue where player could not be absolved of sin as long as Siegward of Catarina remained in Irithyll of the Boreal Valley.

Fixed an issue where the player was able to leave the area during the battle with the Crystal Sage.

Fixed an issue in the Grand Archives where the Elder Prince, Lorian would warp outside of the boss area.

Fixed an issue in the Grand Archives where a boss battle would start upon returning from a multiplayer session.

Fixed an issue where the guest could enter the boss area before the host.

Fixed other issues and adjusted game balance.