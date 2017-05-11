Games World
Games World
    Es gibt 0 Kommentare zum Artikel

Dark Souls 3
Dark Souls 3: Patch 1.14 kommt am Freitag - das ändert sich
Entwickler From Software wird am kommenden Freitag, 12. Mai 2017 ein neues Update für Dark Souls 3 veröffentlichen. Patch 1.14 führt einige Veränderungen an den Werten für Waffen, Zauber und mehr durch.
11.05.2017
