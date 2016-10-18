Dark Souls 3: Großer Patch 1.08 am 21. Oktober - Das ändert sich

Spieler von Dark Souls 3 erhalten in Kürze Zugriff auf den Patch 1.08. Wie die Entwickler von From Software über ihren Facebook-Auftritt bekanntgeben, steht das Update am 21. Oktober als Download bereit. Gleichzeitig teilen sie konkrete Uhrzeiten mit, zu denen kein Zugriff auf den Online-Modus besteht. PS4-Spieler können Dark Souls 3 am Freitag in der Zeit von 3 Uhr bis 5 Uhr nur offline spielen. Xbox-One-Spieler erhalten von 3 Uhr bis 9 Uhr keinen Zugriff, PC-Spieler von 10 Uhr bis 12 Uhr.

In einem ausführlichen Changelog teilen die Entwickler sämtliche Änderungen mit, die der Dark Souls 3 Patch 1.08 enthält. Neben verbesserten Angriffsanimationen behebt From Software auch einen Bug, bei dem rollende Angriffe mit Astoras Greatsword nicht pariert werden konnten. Die vollständigen Patchnotes für das neue Update halten wir unterhalb dieser Meldung für euch bereit. Am 25. Oktober erscheint übrigens Ashes of Ariandel.

Der DLC bringt einen Arena-Modus mit sich, in dem ihr euch mit anderen Spielern in einer PvP-Arena messt. Dabei spielen die Allianzen im Spiel eine Rolle. Ihr entscheidet euch, ob ihr auf der Seite der Mound-Makers, Farron Watchdogs, Blade of the Darkmoon oder Sunbros stehen wollt. Der nachfolgend eingebundene Trailer stimmt auf die Gefechte ein. Viele weitere Infos findet ihr wie gewohnt auf unserer umfangreichen Themenseite. Dort halten wir auch jede Menge Tipps und Tricks für Dark Souls 3 bereit.



Dark Souls 3 Patchnotes für Update 1.08

• Adjusted poise values across the board. Poise is now more effective for heavier weapons and armor.

• Improved regular attack animations of hammer category weapons.

• Improved regular attack animations of greatsword category weapons.

• Improved regular attack animations of axe category weapons.

• Improved regular attack animations of fist category weapons.

• Improved the "Neck Swipe" weapon skill animation of scythe category weapons.

• Fixed a bug where strong attacks performed using whips would not deal additional ・damage when fully charged.

• Fixed a bug where strong attacks performed using the Pickaxe would consume stamina multiple times per attack.

• Adjusted the "Onislayer" weapon skill hitbox timings for Onikiri and Ubadachi.

• Adjusted the hitbox timings of the claw category weapon skill "Leaping Slash".

• Fixed a bug where rolling attacks on Astora's Greatsword could not be parried.

• Improved the "Wrath of the Gods" weapon skill animation for Wornir's Holy Sword.

• Improved the "Blind Spot" weapon skill animation for Corvian Greatknife and Handmaiden's Dagger.

• Improved the "Shield Splitter" weapon skill animation for Mail Breaker and Irithyll Rapier.

• Improved the "Wolf Leap" weapon skill animation for Old Wolf Curved Sword.

• The weapon skill of Old King's Great Hammer "Molten Perseverence" will now release lava on both hits.

• Improved the "Darkdrift" weapon skill animation for Darkdrift.

• Reduced effectiveness of rolling attack animations on Gotthard Twinswords while dual wielding.

• Increased effectiveness of the sorcery "Pestilent Mercury".

• Improved the cast animation of miracle "Lifehunt Scythe".

• Increased poison and toxic buildup of the pyromancies "Poison Mist" and "Toxis Mist", respectively.

• Increased durability damage buildup of the pyromancy "Acid Surge".

• Increased duration of the "Warcry" weapon skill.

• Fixed a bug where the player's lock-on target would automatically change even if "Toggle auto lock-on" was set to "OFF".

• Fixed a bug where the leader board for Darkmoon Knights would display incorrect statistics.

• Fixed a bug where the fog wall near Holy Knight Hodrick would sometimes not disappear during multiplayer even after defeating him.

• Fixed a bug where Orbeck of Vinheim would sometimes die before the player purchased all his spells.

• Fixed a bug where Patches and Greirat would never return if sent to steal after defeating all bosses.

• Fixed a bug where female characters were subject to counter damage during certain movement animations.

• Fixed a bug where equipping Vordt's Great Hammer or Irithyll Straight Sword in the left hand would cause enchantments to disappear from weapons in the right hand.

• Fixed a bug where two-handing certain weapons would cause the stealth effect on Slumbering Dragoncrest Ring to not work correctly.

• Fixed a bug where Hornet Ring was not working for claw category weapons.

• Fixed a bug where dash attacks could not be performed using Farron Greatsword.

• Fixed a bug where strong attacks using Lothric Knight Sword were not dealing thrust type damage.

• Fixed a bug where dash attacks using Onikiri and Ubadachi were not dealing thrust type damage.

• Addressed other game balance issues and fixed other flaws.