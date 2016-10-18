Games World
    Es gibt 0 Kommentare zum Artikel

Dark Souls 3
Dark Souls 3: Großer Patch 1.08 am 21. Oktober - Das ändert sich
From Software kündigt den Patch 1.08 für Dark Souls 3 an. Der neue Patch soll am 21. Oktober zum Download bereitstehen. Während der Update-Phase müssen Spieler auf den Online-Modus verzichten - die genauen Uhrzeiten findet ihr im Artikel. Mit dem Dark Souls 3 Patch 1.08 nehmen die Entwickler zahlreiche Änderungen und Bugfixes vor. Den vollständigen Changelog halten wir an dieser Stelle bereit.
18.10.2016
