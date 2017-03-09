Conan Exiles: Sechs große Updates bis zum Release geplant

Aus dem neuen Finanzbericht des Entwicklers Funcom geht hervor, dass das Team den Survival-Titel Conan Exiles - derzeit in der Early-Access-Phase - im ersten Quartal 2018 vollständig veröffentlichen möchte. Zudem wurde bekannt gegeben, dass bereits eine Stunde nach dem Early-Access-Launch von Conan Exiles über eine Millionen US-Dollar eingenommen wurde. Nach knapp einer Woche konnten sogar die Entwicklungskosten wieder hereingeholt werden. Wie es zukünftig mit dem Early-Access-Spiel weitergeht, hat Funcom nun ebenfalls verraten und eine Liste mit sechs großen Updates vorgestellt, die bis zum Release im Jahr 2018 erscheinen werden. Die nächste Erweiterung soll bereits im kommenden Monat veröffentlicht werden.

Update-Fahrplan - Conan Exiles (Early Access)

1. Siege Warfare

Trebuchets

Siege towers: These work on a "build your own" system, whereby players can mix-and-match pieces on top of a moving base

Avatar defences

Corpse lockers: Drag fallen enemies back to a gnarly toxic pit, then craft their bodies into ammunition for your trebuchet

2. The Purge

"An endgame system, in which NPC armies will attack players' cities - players thus need to build up to defend against this. You'll be alerted to an incoming attack by the fires in your watchtowers changing colour a few days in advance."

3. Mounts

Animal thralls

Mount and pet gear

Mounted combat

4. Sorcery

"This will allow you to utilize and get some benefit out of a corrupted state. There will be necromancy, summoning rituals and some fairly sinister outfits."

5. Settlement system

"Funcom are intending for their to be a proper system of city life within your settlements, as well as new buildings such as barracks. There will be farming, trading, and also the ability to set schedules for your thralls so that you can, say, have them light fires at a certain time each day, or open doors for you when you approach."

6. Highland Biome

Snowy mountains

New gods

New resources

The introduction of a temperature system to the game

