Games World
Login Registrieren
Games World
Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
als Startseite festgelegt.
    Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
    Playstation als Startseite festgelegt.
    Login Registrieren

    • Es gibt 0 Kommentare zum Artikel

      Login | Registrieren
  • Print / Abo
    Apps
    PC Games 03/2017 PC Games Hardware 04/2017 PC Games MMore 03/2017 play³ 04/2017 Games Aktuell 03/2017 buffed 12/2016 XBG Games 01/2017 N-Zone 03/2017 WideScreen 04/2017 SpieleFilmeTechnik 03/2017
    PC Games 03/2017 PCGH Magazin 04/2017 PC Games MMORE Computec Kiosk On the Run! Birdies Run
Die Redaktion Artikel-Archiv Mediadaten Datenschutz Impressum AGB Problem mit Werbung melden
article
1222798
Conan Exiles
Conan Exiles: Sechs große Updates bis zum Release geplant
Entwickler Funcom hat alle sechs großen Updates für Conan Exiles bekannt gegeben, die noch bis zum vollständigen Release des Early-Access-Titels erscheinen werden. Demnach dürfen sich alle Spieler in diesem Jahr auf viele weitere Inhalte und Funktionen für das Survival-Spiel freuen.
http://www.videogameszone.de/Conan-Exiles-Spiel-56548/News/Sechs-grosse-Updates-bis-zum-vollen-Release-geplant-1222798/
09.03.2017
http://www.videogameszone.de/screenshots/medium/2017/01/header_b2teaser_169.jpg
early access,survival,update
news