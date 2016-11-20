Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare: ​Neuer Patch erschienen und Patch Notes veröffentlicht

Ein neues Update für Infinity Wards neuesten Ego-Shooter Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare hat seinen Weg auf die Server der PC- und der Konsolenversionen (PS4 und Xbox One) gefunden. Die dazugehörigen Patchnotizen wurden ebenso veröffentlicht und legen alle Änderungen offen. Das aktuelle Update richtet sich primär an den Multiplayer-Part des Spiels, bringt aber auch einige Änderungen und Fixes für den Zombies im Spaceland-Modus. In den offiziellen Patchnotizen wird von über 1.000 Fehlerbehebungen berichtet, entsprechend umfangreich sind diese auch ausgefallen.

Beim Multiplayer wurden einige Änderungen an manchen Waffen und auch Camouflagen vorgenommen, Spawn-Punkte überarbeitet, Exploits der Karten behoben und Bugs gefixt. Im Zombies im Spaceland-Modus sollten die Untoten nun nicht mehr in der Luft wandern können und auch andere Bugs sollten der Vergangenheit angehören. Ebenso wurde ein Exploit beseitigt, der ein schnelleres Leveln von Waffen ermöglichte, als eigentlich angedacht. Auch erhalten Spieler nun einen aufpoppenden Schirm angezeigt, wenn sie mit einer Waffe ein neues Level erreichen. Das und noch viel mehr lest ihr in den nachfolgenden und offiziellen Patch Notes.

Patch Notes des Updates vom 18. November 2016 (PS4 und Xbox One)

Allgemein

Infected has been added back to all platforms

Hardcore FFA has been added to all platforms

Hardcore Kill Confirmed has been added to PS4 and Xbox

Hardcore Kill Confirmed replayed Hardcore Defender in the Moshpit on PC

Removed Hardcore Defender from PS4 and Xbox

Reintroduced SnD into PC Moshpits

Multiplayer

Scorestreaks now give team score based on where the owner is on the map in Frontline

Double XP UI added

Volk Tuning: reduced damage range, reduced hip fire accuracy, more violent ADS view kick

Infected: Inactivity kick (Infected will be added back shortly)

Infected: always turn initial infected to normal infected if a survivor suicides

Frost: spawn additional out of bound trigger to catch dropped bombs by sub wallrun

Rigs are now properly unlocked when ANY of their rig packages are unlocked, rather than just the first one.

Speculative fix for a crash in the wild

Fix for split screen weapon streaming

Zombies in Spaceland

Added a weapon rank upgrade splash when that weapon reaches a new rank.

Don't end the game in solo if The Hoff is active

Correctly handle Coupon Clipper FnF card when used to call in The Hoff V3.

Fixed an exploit where players can double jump after respawing from dying via a kill trigger.

Weapon upgrade powerup fixes.

Fixed an exploit where players who played both MP and CP would get drastically increased Weapon XP gains

Patch Notes des Updates vom 17. November 2016 (PC)

Multiplayer



-Fixes for Medals

-General fixes for Infected mode

-Removing CTF Flags in Winner's Circle; adjusted session state change for games where there's no kill cam

-Map exploits (we know some of you are reporting one on Genesis; we're working on it)

-Removal of Taunts that weren't supposed to be unlocked

-Localization formatting fixes

-Adjusted a challenge to correctly reference Propulsion rather than Rushdown

-Fixed typos

-Adjusted the challenge for killing players in the air just a tinnnny bit more lenient

-EAK ADS fire fix

-Fixed an issue where the 2nd player in splitscreen would not earn any Mission Team Progress

-Added a sound for tripmine projectile

-Fix for Synaptic death going through the ground

-Add a win to the top 3 players in FFA modes for leaderboard stats and show victory on the final win/lose/tie HUD

-Created more contract between the 3 Scorestreaks that are selected versus the ones that are disabled

-Adjusted points for score per bomb plant

-Fixed accessory collision on the R.A.W.

-Adjusted a Frontline spawn point on Riot due to intersection geometry

-Fix for previews of Mission Team emblems when they were still locked

-Adjusted gun camos

-FFA score increase from 50 to 100

-Fixed the collision of the strap on the Karma from glitching through the other side of the gun

-DMR-1 - Epic- No longer supports the Variable Zoom Scope

-Enlarged the collision shape on cosmetics to prevent clipping with various weapons

-Fix for one extra frame of latency that was appearing in the muzzle flashes

-Fixed a bug where bots wouldn't pick up crates in Drop Zone

-Fixed a bug where the Stinger would lock on to your own Killstreaks in FFA

-Fix for S&D crash

-Better win conditions that will prevent draws in Reinforce

-Combat Burst duration tuning for CWL

-CWL - adjustments to recipe for correct Payloud charge and score rates

-Added Infected mode

-Adjustment to the Warden Killstreak on Breakout

-Pick 10 points are now blue

-Added ability to see the chosen Rig and mini combat record of others players in a lobby

Zombies in Spaceland



-Fix for pap zappers having no ammo after you pick them back up off the standee

-Fix for pap zappers not having camo after putting back on the standee

-Fix for Brute having his helmet on incorrectly after removing it after he grabbed a zombie

-Fix for zombies who "walk on air"

-Fixes for certain cards with the Alien Fight

-Front end camera transition fixes

-Fix for the croc mouth (sometimes it wouldn't return to its original height)

-Fix for seeing player outlines when they are playing emulated arcade games

-Allow clowns to be part of the "kill marked" challenges

-Make sure the Brute zombie doesn't decide to grab/kill zombies who are marked for a challenge

-Fix for players being able to jump+sprint down the slide

-Add the soul key progression to the front end.

-Fix for players being able to repair a window from too far away and avoid being attacked

-Fix for N31L's pause/unpause functionality being broken after letting him auto-pause due to multiple failed challenges in a row

-Fixed the occasional crawling zombie playing a standing death animation

-Reducing emissive on camos

-Give player a hit reward if melee'ing during Infinite Ammo

PC-spezifische Updates



* Add support for raw mouse input.

* Fixed issues where recent changes to ButtonHelperText were not playing nice with the user's ability to change gamepad enabled status.

* Additional restart game warning has been added to the "Optimal Video" option to allow the user to be warned that the game will restart when setting to optimal settings.

* Changed Particle Lighting option description to be more descriptive and not imply it is a toggle.

* Fixed issue where a LUI error will occur when attempting to select a locked weapon in the SP loadout menu.

* CaC PC Keyboard-only - show key hint for personalize attachment and use a tinted background when on PC/Keyboard.

* Fixed mute hints on PC mouse and keyboard not displaying the hotkey. Fixed for CP/MP scoreboard and frontend lobbies.

* PC volumetric optimization

* Fix for PC entitlements

* PC - prompt user to update display driver if it does not meet our minimum version (we need to encourage users to take the latest AMD drivers to get shader cache fixes(

* Fix PC keyboard Jackal Roll to feel less mechanical

* Smoothly blend in aim desires for Jackal along the Roll axis while using keyboard and mouse. Note that Yaw and Pitch are still not blended while using mouse and keyboard to improve responsiveness.

* fix for Russian character decoding problem

* Colour Blind rendering fixes

* MenuButton in CP has been updated so that its width will be adjusted to match what it is currently displaying, and will no longer be anchored to the right in CP. This allows mouse input to not highlight or activate buttons when the mouse pointer is seemingly not going over anything.

* Improved Helper Button Bar on PC. These changes activate if the game is on PC, gamepad is disabled, and it is not ingame-SP.

* Helper buttons (commands on bottom of screen in menus) are reformatted to be large button to click on with the mouse.

* Select" helper button is not drawn.

* Keyboard hint is not drawn if the button is clickable.

* Non-clickable buttons will have their hint drawn, and they will not get the new button treatment.

* Certain helper buttons in MP frontend are no longer clickable (e.g. some of the hints in MP CaC, for hotkeys).

* Full Screen ghosting bug fix for multiple monitors

* Fixed issues with window client sizing when the Windows DPI setting is not 100%

* Stability fixes for multi-gpu setups

* Fix for GPU sync in SP for optimal latency input

* Zombies - Move player splash further to the right when offscreen to hide in Ultra widescreen mode on PC .

* Exfil - Player's jackal can get stuck in a locked-on state wherein it continues to speed forward without moving

* Fixed issue where certain UI items were still able to be selected and change the 3D scene view when using a mouse when editing a single loadout. This would occur when mousing over on the left side of the screen in the LoadoutSelect menu while running the game with an aspect ratio wider than 16:9.

* Fix for pre-baked shadows on PC

* Zombies - For PC keyboard - Fix 'unbound' button hint for unpausing a challenge.

* Adding missing processing of the self visibility data in the CPU skinning code.

* Fix estimation of mip chain counts for render targets and all single mip image resources.

* Cinematic hitching playback fix

* Fix an issue where the ship assault briefing window on OpsMap was offset incorrectly on non-16:9 aspect ratios.

* Fixed issue where a LUI error would occur when changing between gamepad and keyboard support.

* Zombies - Global - Users are unable to mute other players while using the Mouse and Keyboard control scheme while in a Zombies match.

* Fixed issue where attaching a controller when in the Gamepad Control Options menu would cause the Gamepad Enable/Disable selection to become inconsistent with the current gamepad enabled status.

* Fixing nameplates on PC when using non 16:9 aspect ratios.

* Invalidate shader cache on video driver version change

* Fixed an issue where when using the gamepad or keyboard to navigate and modify advanced video settings, the settings button being modified would lose focus every time the setting was changed and the "vid_reconfig" command was executed.

* Added "Copy other config" in controls for PC only

* Render resolution is now driven by total pixel count

* Fix the minimap jumping when pitch goes past 90 degrees on PC.

* Fixed issue where gamepad enable/disable option button could be locked if the user closes the game while the gamepad is enabled, disconnects the gamepad, relaunches the game, and declines to switch to mouse and keyboard when the popup to switch appears.

* Various advanced video options and optimal video bug fixes

* The Combat Rig payload/perk preview box will remain overlapping the Loadout previews when moving the mouse cursor down from 'Select Combat Rig' and rapidly pressing F1 and ESC.

* Fixing race condition in network status changed event code

* CP- End of match scoreboard broshot is cut off with a PC using an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 at Resolution 1920x1200

* Prevent PC from exiting frame early for throttling in the UI

* Fix for Keyboard and mouse controls are unable to interact with the in-game scoreboard.

* Updated Texture Resolution option on PC to only prompt the user to restart the game to update its setting after it loses focus from the user deselecting it after making a change to its value. If the user decides to not restart, the value returns to its original value before any changes had been made.

* Display numbers instead of special characters for bindings on keys 0-9 when playing in french

* Loadout menu now has Clear buttons on all applicable boxes.

* Loadout menu now has Personalize buttons on the weapon and scope buttons when applicable.

* Weapon name and rarity are moved to a different position to accomodate the new buttons.

* Scope "F1"/"Triangle" personalize hint now only displays if controller is enabled.

* Zombies - fix for facemelter distance ratio being too small

* Shrunk and moved the brightness box down on the PC options so it does not overlap the menu.

* Enable all killstreak actionslot keybindings to work in Drop Zone

* Update to PC FOV Scaler

* Fix for PC bug with cached shadows

Mehr interessante News, wissenswerte Infos, Screenshots und Videos zu Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare findet ihr wie gewohnt auf unserer umfangreichen Themenseite. Die Kommentarfunktion unterhalb des Artikels könnt ihr gerne dazu nutzen, um der Community und uns eure Meinung über das aktuelle Update und das Spiel an sich mitzuteilen!

Quelle: Steam

