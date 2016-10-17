Battlefield 1: Test-Übersicht - "Ein großartiger Ego-Shooter"

Kurz vor dem Release von Battlefield 1 gehen die ersten Tests online. Damit ihr im Review-Dschungel nicht den Überblick verliert, fassen wir nachfolgend die Wertungen und Fazits wichtiger internationaler Publikationen zusammen. Als Grundlage dient die Webseite Metacritic.com, die die Tests der Publikationen auflistet. Bislang liegen Wertungen für Battlefield 1 auf PC und Xbox One vor. Spitzenwertungen erhält vor allem die PC-Version des neuen Ego-Shooters. Die "Time" schreibt etwa: "Ein unfassbar großartiger Ego-Shooter". Lobende Worte findet "We Got this Covered" für einen herausragenden Mehrspieler-Modus.

Gamespot.com kommt in seinem Battlefield 1 Test zum Fazit: Battlefield 1 ist die beste Arbeit von DICE seit Battlefield: Bad Company 2. Viele weitere Eindrücke und Wertungen fassen wir in der folgenden Test-Übersicht zusammen. Den Vorabtest zu Battlefield 1 von PC Games lest ihr unter diesem Link. Redakteur Matti Sandqvist schreibt: "Mit dem Setting im Ersten Weltkrieg bieten die Schweden etwas komplett Neues, damit ich als Spieler nicht den faden Beigeschmack einer überteuerten Erweiterung im Mund habe. Doch die Mehrspielergefechte spielen sich trotzdem sehr ähnlich im Vergleich zu den Vorgängern - ich wage gar zu behaupten, dass man sich als Serienveteran sogleich heimisch auf den neuen Schlachtfeldern fühlen wird. Der Nachfolger schafft aber in meinen Augen noch ein wenig mehr: Bekannte Mechaniken und Ansprüche der Vorgänger kommen nun stärker zum Tragen."

Battlefield 1 in der Test-Übersicht



Gaming Trend - 95 (PC)

Like a bayonet charge to the face, Battlefield 1 packs a serious punch, and it looks damn good while doing it. With a revamped, emotionally charged campaign, the single-player experience is, without a doubt, the franchise's best. The multiplayer combines solid classics and unbeatable mechanics with new modes that fit the WWI setting brilliantly. Could this be the Battlefield to end all Battlefields? It just might.

Time - 90 (PC)

A stupefyingly gorgeous first-person shooter

Xbox Achievements - 90 (Xbox One)

DICE should be praised for taking the risky move and turning back the clock with Battlefield 1, both in terms of the era and the direction for the franchise. Very often these moves can cripple a series, but thankfully for us - and DICE - it's a move that has revitalised the franchise.

Game Revolution - 90 (Xbox One)

Battlefield 1 isn't just a great addition to the series, it arrives as a thunderous explosion that will impact the military shooter space for many years to come. A memorable single player campaign in an FPS is a rarity, and it delivers that without compromise. Operations is an instant classic for multiplayer lovers, while the other modes will keep you invested, supported by fantastic gameplay. Visually breathtaking and fun to play, DICE has delivered an instant classic that has raised the bar.

Gamespot - 90 (PC und Xbox One)

EA DICE splendidly interprets the early 20th century as a world in technological transition while humanizing the war's participants through well crafted, albeit fictional, narrative vignettes. Combined with an enthralling multiplayer component, the overall result is the studio's best work since Battlefield: Bad Company 2.

Forbes - 80 (Xbox One)

For every cool moment I have in Battlefield 1, whether it's bayoneting a soldier or chopping someone in half from horseback, I'll be blown up by twenty tanks or be headshot by twenty snipers, and often it's more frustrating than fun. The campaign is mostly great, but again, probably no more than a 6-7 hour experience, and obviously not the worth the price of admission by itself. You will have to love multiplayer to make this game worth it, and if you don't, well, you're out of luck.

GamesRadar - 80 (Xbox One und PC)

Battlefield's tried and tested multiplayer feels wonderfully at home in the WW1 setting, and the solo campaign tells interesting - if historically lightweight - stories.

EGM - 80 (Xbox One)

Battlefield 1 does a service to the series' core fanbase with a unique, yet strangely familiar take on World War I.

The Sixth Axis - 80 (Xbox One und PC)

Operations mode is the standout addition to the multiplayer, bringing together the behemoths, the destruction, the hellish screams of people charging into the fight. I do wish that the single player had been able to push on and draw more from that excellent opening, but stepping back to the First World War helps to give Battlefield 1 a refreshing and invigorating veneer to the game, and it's lost none of the series' explosive gameplay in the process.