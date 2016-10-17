Games World
Games World
Battlefield 1 (2016)
Battlefield 1: Test-Übersicht - "Ein großartiger Ego-Shooter"
Die ersten Battlefield 1 Tests sind online. Zur besseren Übersicht fassen wir im Artikel die bisher veröffentlichten Fazits und Wertungen zum neuen Ego-Shooter von DICE zusammen. In den Tests schneidet Battlefield 1 durchweg positiv ab - Top-Wertungen gibt's vor allem für die PC-Version. Die schwedischen Entwickler scheinen erneut ein Ego-Shooter-Meisterwerk abgeliefert zu haben.
17.10.2016
