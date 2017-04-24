Astroneer: Umfangreiches Early-Access-Update veröffentlicht

System Era Softworks hat das nächste größere Update für seinen Early-Access-Hit Astroneer auf PC veröffentlicht. Die Xbox-Version wird in den kommenden Tagen mit Patch 153 versorgt. Als wichtigste Neuerung werden die sogenannten "Augments" ergänzt. Damit sind Items gemeint, die zur Verbesserung beziehungsweise Modifizierung von Gegenständen dienen. Außerdem wurden Änderungen an der "Research Curve" vorgenommen. Forschung soll nun lohnenswerter sein. Wie üblich wurden auch Bugs gefixt und weitere neue Features hinzugefügt. Das komplette Changelog gibt's weiter unten.

Astroneer ist seit Ende Dezember 2016 für PC und Xbox One erhältlich. Das bisherige Feedback auf das noch unfertige Weltraumspiel fällt (sehr) positiv aus, sowohl bei Steam als auch im Microsoft Store. Der finale Release soll spätestens Ende des kommenden Jahres erfolgen. Einen großen Pluspunkt gegenüber dem in einigen Punkten ähnlich gelagerten No Man's Sky stellt 4-Spieler-Koop-Modus von Astroneer dar. Weitere News und Infos findet ihr wie gewohnt auf der Themenseite zu Astroneer.

Patch Notes zum "Augments & Research Curve"-Update (Patch 153):

NEW FEATURES

Added tool augment system: Augment items can be attached to tools (starting with terrain tool) to upgrade or change behavior

Terrain tool can now be interacted with when backpack is open in order to slot in augments.

New unlockable augment items!

Terrain analyzer: Collect terrain of a particular material/color until meter is full. Once meter is full, adding terrain will use the equipped color, and subtracting terrain will filter on the equipped color.

Wide mod: Increases the size of the terrain tool brush while decreasing intensity.

Narrow mod: Decreases the size of the terrain tool brush while increasing intensity.

Inhibitor: Shuts down functionality. Applied to terrain tool, turns off adding/subtracting terrain, but maintains color changes and harvesting.

Complete overhaul of equipment unlock progression. Specific equipment unlocks are now dependent on researching certain types of chests while retaining some randomization.

Steeper difficulty curve: Fewer types of equipment are available at the beginning of a new game, requiring more chests to be recovered and researched to acquire everything.

Research chests are less common overall.

GENERAL UPDATES

Hydrazine no longer tradeable at trade module.

Backpack now opens to one side, if space is clear, to support tool interactions, and clear the view ahead.

Backpack gets illuminated when opened to aid visibility in dark areas.

Default terrain tool brush size and intensity adjusted.

Terrain tool now adds grey terrain when no augment mod equipped.

Terrain brush now indicates color

Added an interaction indicator between the Astroneer and held items.

In multiplayer, the indicators of other players are now visible and receive the accent color of that player.

Dynamite explosion power and radius now increases when multiple dynamite sticks are packed together.

Mellowed out camera behavior when backpack or terrain tool is out.

Updated vehicle code to increase stability.

Added new VFX for deformations.

FIXES

Performance: Several significant improvements to key physics systems to improve CPU perf.

Bug: Fixed crash on load of some saved games.

Bug: Fix many objects falling through the world when unattended.

Bug: Fixed foliage floating in air after dynamite explosion.

Bug: Fix tethers disappearing on quick-stow if top-left backpack bundle is full.

Bug: Fix tethers not being placeable while sprinting.

Bug: Fix Astroneer's head remaining cocked until cursor is moved to a forward position.

Bug: Fix auxiliary slot items not automatically equipping to backpack auxiliary slots when printed.

Bug: Fix item unlock messages not replicating to all clients in MP.

Bug: Fix various MP desync issues.