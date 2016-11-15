Assassin's Creed Ezio Collection: Patch Notes zum Day-One-Update bekannt
In wenigen Tagen veröffentlicht Ubisoft mit Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection eine Sammlung mit überarbeiteten Versionen der Spiele Assassin's Creed 2, Brotherhood und Revelations. Nun wurde bekannt gegeben, dass zum Launch der Collection ein Day-One-Update zur Verfügung stehen wird. Die entsprechenden Patch Notes wurden bereits von Ubisoft veröffentlicht.
Am 17. November 2016 erscheint die Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One. In der Sammlung befinden sich insgesamt drei Spiele der Reihe, die vollständig überarbeitet worden sind. Dabei handelt es sich um Assassin's Creed 2, Brotherhood und Revelations aus der vergangenen Konsolen-Generation. Kurz vor dem Launch hat Publisher Ubisoft nun über den offiziellen Blog mitgeteilt, dass zum Start ein Day-One-Update zur Verfügung steht. Die entsprechenden Patch Notes wurden ebenfalls bekannt gegeben.
Unter anderem wird die PlayStation 4-Version der Collection um den Support für PlayStation 4 Pro erweitert. Laut Ubisoft handelt es sich dabei um die Unterstützung von "4K Dynamic Rendering". Zusätzlich zu den drei überarbeiteten Spielen wird die Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection um die veröffentlichten Single-Player-DLC für die jeweiligen Titel erweitert. Der Multiplayer-Modus wird in der Sammlung nicht enthalten sein.
Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection Day-One-Patch Notes:
PlayStation 4
Stability
- Fixed an issue where the application gets stuck if user accesses Ubisoft Club when there is no free space available
- Fixed an issue where the user is unable to access Ubisoft Club from episode selection screen after suspending the application and causing network error
- Fixed an issue where save data becomes damaged and cannot be loaded when the user quits the application immediately after the save is created
- Fixed an issue where the user remains stuck in the saving screen after accepting the message that the user has to wait for the content to finish downloading
- Fixed an issue of infinite loading when booting game after certain steps in Assassin's Creed 2
- Fixed miscellaneous crashes in Assassin's Creed: Revelations Lost Archive
Visuals
- Fixed an issue where the smoke bomb can be seen through textures in Assassin's Creed: Revelations
- Fixed an issue where using the smoke bomb causes flickering textures on buildings in Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood
- Fixed an issue where some grass will disappear for one second when players get close in Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood
- Fixed an issue where surroundings in Desmond's Journey changed into pure color and become corrupted when getting into Desmond's Journey-Part 1 in Assassin's Creed: Revelations
Localization
- Fixed an issue where some map locations have placeholder text in Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood
Xbox One
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where a cut scene is partially rendered if the fleeing NPC is caught too early in Assassin's Creed 2
- Fixed an issue where the camera passes through the room walls when the player jumps on the closet from a certain localization in Assassin's Creed 2
Stability
- Fixed an issue where the campaign save game gets erased while user is changed when title is suspended in Lost Archive gameplay
- Fixed an issue where the title does not seem to respond when trying to launch Lost Archive when the Ubisoft online services are inaccessible
- Fixed an issue where all loading screens take a long time to complete to and from the launcher while servers are down
- Fixed an issue where the game crashed when it goes in standby while being on the Account Picker from the 'Press START' screens
Visuals
- Fixed an issue where textures stretched when approaching an aqueduct in Antico District in Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood
- Fixed an issue where the smoke visual effects appear as blocks in Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood
- Fixed an issue where building textures are flickering while moving around the area in Assassin's Creed 2
System
- Fixed an issue where the title switches context to Profile B as the active user if user switches active profile A from Xbox Dashboard inside The Lost Archive
- Fixed an issue where the title resets the user's settings when switching from Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood to Assassin's Creed: Revelations and then back to Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood
Localization
- Fixed an issue where some text is displayed in traditional Chinese when the console is set to simplified Chinese language in Assassin's Creed: Revelations
- Fixed an issue where "ID NOT FOUND" is displayed when losing connection in Assassin's Creed: Revelations
- Fixed an issue of missing text in an objective for Assassin's Creed 2
- Fixed an issue of the mission's description overlapping with the medals scoreboard in Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood
PlayStation 4 & Xbox One
- Fixed an issue where installation status lines are not localized in launcher on Xbox One and PS4
- Fixed an issue of some overlapping texts in the options menu in Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood on Xbox One and PS4
- Fixed an issue where the title name is not localized in Russian in launcher on Xbox One and PS4
