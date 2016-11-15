Assassin's Creed Ezio Collection: Patch Notes zum Day-One-Update bekannt

Am 17. November 2016 erscheint die Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One. In der Sammlung befinden sich insgesamt drei Spiele der Reihe, die vollständig überarbeitet worden sind. Dabei handelt es sich um Assassin's Creed 2, Brotherhood und Revelations aus der vergangenen Konsolen-Generation. Kurz vor dem Launch hat Publisher Ubisoft nun über den offiziellen Blog mitgeteilt, dass zum Start ein Day-One-Update zur Verfügung steht. Die entsprechenden Patch Notes wurden ebenfalls bekannt gegeben.

Unter anderem wird die PlayStation 4-Version der Collection um den Support für PlayStation 4 Pro erweitert. Laut Ubisoft handelt es sich dabei um die Unterstützung von "4K Dynamic Rendering". Zusätzlich zu den drei überarbeiteten Spielen wird die Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection um die veröffentlichten Single-Player-DLC für die jeweiligen Titel erweitert. Der Multiplayer-Modus wird in der Sammlung nicht enthalten sein.

Fixed an issue where the application gets stuck if user accesses Ubisoft Club when there is no free space available

Fixed an issue where the user is unable to access Ubisoft Club from episode selection screen after suspending the application and causing network error

Fixed an issue where save data becomes damaged and cannot be loaded when the user quits the application immediately after the save is created

Fixed an issue where the user remains stuck in the saving screen after accepting the message that the user has to wait for the content to finish downloading

Fixed an issue of infinite loading when booting game after certain steps in Assassin's Creed 2